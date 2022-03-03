Rada approves Zelenskyy's decree on general mobilisation

The Ukrainian parliament has passed a law approving President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree on general mobilization, RBC-Ukraine reported, with reference to the Facebook of the Verkhovna Rada.

A number of other laws were also passed today.

It is reported that today the plenary session adopted 14 laws and one resolution. The last document concerns an appeal to the UN, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Red Cross, the European Parliament and other organisations, parliaments and governments of other states in connection with the need to protect the civilian population of Ukraine from Russian invasion.

Laws passed today:

Law on approval of the decree of the President of Ukraine "On general mobilization" (reg. №7113);

Law on approval of the decree of the President of Ukraine "On the use of the armed forces of Ukraine and other military formations" (reg. №7115);

Law on amendments to certain legislative acts (on ensuring the liability of persons who carried out collaborative activities) (reg. № 5143);

Law on amendments to certain legislative acts (regarding the establishment of criminal liability for collaborative activities) (reg. №5144);

Law on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine (on the prohibition of production and distribution of information products aimed at promoting the actions of the aggressor state) (reg. №5101);

Law on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine (on strengthening criminal liability for the production and distribution of prohibited information products) (reg. №5101);

Law on amendments to the criminal procedure code of Ukraine and other legislative acts of Ukraine concerning additional regulation of ensuring the activities of law enforcement bodies in complicated martial law (reg. №7118);

Law of Ukraine "On amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the judiciary and the status of judges" on changing the jurisdiction of courts (reg. №7117);

Law of Ukraine "On amendments to the Criminal code of Ukraine to strengthen responsibility for crimes against the fundamentals of national security of Ukraine in the conditions of martial law" (reg. №7116);

Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the participation of civilians in defense of Ukraine" (reg. №7120);

Law on the protection of interests of those who supply reports and other documents during martial law or war (reg. 127121);

Law on basic principles of compulsory seizure in Ukraine of objects of property rights of the Russian Federation and its residents (register №7122);

Law on amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine on strengthening liability for marauding (reg. 7124);

Law on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and other legislative acts of Ukraine regarding peculiarities of taxation and reporting during martial law (reg. № 7125).