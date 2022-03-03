Turkey deputy FM: Bayraktar was sold to Ukraine by private company

Turkey did not transfer Bayraktar drones to Ukraine as aid, it is a purchase from a private company, deputy foreign minister of Turkey Yavuz Selim Kiran said, the Sabah newspaper reported.
"Private defense industry companies can make such agreements with countries. These countries do not have a binding nature. This is not aid from Turkey. They are products purchased by Ukraine from a Turkish company. Moreover, Ukraine is not the only country to buy Bayraktar TB2s. Everyone is in line to get the drones," Kiran said commenting on the issue.
The deputy minister reiterated that this is not assistance from Turkey. He added, however, that Ankara is proud of domestic production.