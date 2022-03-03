News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Show news feed
Turkey deputy FM: Bayraktar was sold to Ukraine by private company
Turkey deputy FM: Bayraktar was sold to Ukraine by private company
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey did not transfer Bayraktar drones to Ukraine as aid, it is a purchase from a private company, deputy foreign minister of Turkey Yavuz Selim Kiran said, the Sabah newspaper reported.

"Private defense industry companies can make such agreements with countries. These countries do not have a binding nature. This is not aid from Turkey. They are products purchased by Ukraine from a Turkish company. Moreover, Ukraine is not the only country to buy Bayraktar TB2s. Everyone is in line to get the drones," Kiran said commenting on the issue.

The deputy minister reiterated that this is not assistance from Turkey. He added, however, that Ankara is proud of domestic production.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ukraine plans third round of talks with Russia
"We did not get the results we had hoped for...
 Medinskiy: Russia and Ukraine managed to reach understanding on some issues
Russia and Ukraine have agreed on humanitarian corridors for the population to leave...
 Putin: Special military operation is proceeding strictly according to schedule
His remarks came at a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council...
 Putin: Hostilities in Ukraine show that Russia is at war with neo-Nazis
"There is objective data on the deployment of heavy equipment by nationalists and bandits in Ukraine near residential buildings," Putin said...
 ASEAN FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
ASEAN consists of 10 states...
 Macron speaks of Russia's intentions to 'take over whole of Ukraine'
Macron said after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the situation in Ukraine could worsen...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos