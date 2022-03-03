Putin: Hostilities in Ukraine show that Russia is at war with neo-Nazis

The course of hostilities in Ukraine shows that Russia is fighting neo-Nazis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a meeting with the permanent members of Russia's Security Council, TASS reported.
"The fact that we are at war specifically with neo-Nazis is shown by the very course of hostilities. Nationalist and neo-Nazi formations, which include foreign mercenaries, including those from the Middle East, cover with civilians as a human shield," the Russian head of state said.
The president said that Neo-Nazis in Ukraine were taking foreign citizens hostage.
"There is objective data on the deployment of heavy equipment by nationalists and bandits in Ukraine near residential buildings," Putin said.