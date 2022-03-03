News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Show news feed
Putin: Hostilities in Ukraine show that Russia is at war with neo-Nazis
Putin: Hostilities in Ukraine show that Russia is at war with neo-Nazis
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The course of hostilities in Ukraine shows that Russia is fighting neo-Nazis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a meeting with the permanent members of Russia's Security Council, TASS reported.

"The fact that we are at war specifically with neo-Nazis is shown by the very course of hostilities. Nationalist and neo-Nazi formations, which include foreign mercenaries, including those from the Middle East, cover with civilians as a human shield," the Russian head of state said.

The president said that Neo-Nazis in Ukraine were taking foreign citizens hostage.

"There is objective data on the deployment of heavy equipment by nationalists and bandits in Ukraine near residential buildings," Putin said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ukraine plans third round of talks with Russia
"We did not get the results we had hoped for...
 Medinskiy: Russia and Ukraine managed to reach understanding on some issues
Russia and Ukraine have agreed on humanitarian corridors for the population to leave...
 Putin: Special military operation is proceeding strictly according to schedule
His remarks came at a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council...
 ASEAN FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
ASEAN consists of 10 states...
 Macron speaks of Russia's intentions to 'take over whole of Ukraine'
Macron said after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the situation in Ukraine could worsen...
 Turkey deputy FM: Bayraktar was sold to Ukraine by private company
The deputy minister reiterated that this is not assistance from Turkey...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos