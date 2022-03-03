Zelenskyy appeals to NATO again

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again called on Western allies to introduce no-fly zone over Ukrainian territory by the North Atlantic Alliance, RBC-Ukraine reporrted.
The head of state asked for a specific deadline for when NATO countries could close the skies over Ukraine.
"How many more people have to blow up? How many more arms, legs, heads must come off for you to close the sky? How many more do you need? Tell us! We will count and wait for that moment. If you don't have the strength to close the sky, then give me the planes," Zelenskyy declared.