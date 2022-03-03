News
Putin says Russians and Ukrainians are one people
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was proud to be part of the mighty, strong and multinational people of Russia, TASS reports.

Putin said he is proud to be part of the mighty, strong, multinational people of Russia.

“But I will never give up my conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people. Even despite the fact that some of the inhabitants of Ukraine were intimidated, many were fooled by Nazi nationalist propaganda, and someone deliberately followed the path of Bandera, other Nazi henchmen,” the Russian President added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
