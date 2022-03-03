Putin says Russians and Ukrainians are one people

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was proud to be part of the mighty, strong and multinational people of Russia, TASS reports.
“But I will never give up my conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people. Even despite the fact that some of the inhabitants of Ukraine were intimidated, many were fooled by Nazi nationalist propaganda, and someone deliberately followed the path of Bandera, other Nazi henchmen,” the Russian President added.