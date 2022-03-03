Ukraine plans third round of talks with Russia

Mykhailo Podoliyak, adviser to the head of the presidential office, shared the results of the second round of talks with Russia, RBC-Ukraine reported.
Prior to the talks, the Ukrainian authorities planned to resolve a number of issues. In particular, they talked about an immediate ceasefire, a truce and a humanitarian corridor for the removal of civilians.
"We did not get the results we had hoped for. The parties will continue negotiations in a third round in the near future," Podoliyak said.
So far, the sides have made progress only on the humanitarian issue. Ukraine and Russia have agreed on the possibility of a temporary ceasefire to organize humanitarian corridors. A special communication channel will be established for interaction.