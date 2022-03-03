News
White House asks Congress for another $10bn in aid to Ukraine
White House asks Congress for another $10bn in aid to Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The White House said Thursday it intends to ask Congress for more than $32 billion to help Ukraine in its standoff with Russia and for additional measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Voice of America reported.

The Biden administration will allocate $10 billion of this amount for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. 22.5 billion dollars will be used for the elimination and prevention of COVID-19.

According to a statement by Acting Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Shalanda Young, the proposed appropriations are to be part of the budget bill to fund the US government, which is expected to be passed by 11 March.

"Given the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine, I anticipate that additional needs may arise over time," Young warned lawmakers.

Young stressed the urgent need to assist Ukraine and US allies in Central Europe in the situation of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She explained that the funds would be used to train the Ukrainian military, protect the Ukrainian electricity system, strengthen cyber defences and additional sanctions against the Kremlin.
