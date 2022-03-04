News
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince offers Putin mediation in Ukraine crisis resolution
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince offers Putin mediation in Ukraine crisis resolution
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered to host mediation talks between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call Thursday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as the conflict entered its second week, AFP reported.

The Gulf state's de facto leader called for a "political solution" after the Russian invasion and also reiterated his support for the OPEC group of oil producers, which includes Russia, to stabilize oil markets.

"The crown prince explained the kingdom's... support for efforts that lead to a political solution that leads to [the war's] end and achieves security and stability, and that the kingdom is ready to make efforts to mediate between all parties," the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are both members of OPEC. The prince "reiterated the kingdom's keenness to maintain the balance and stability of oil markets, highlighting the role of the OPEC agreement in this regard and the importance of maintaining it," SPA said.
