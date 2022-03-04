Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Russia plane not detained

Iran trucker dies in Armenia road accident

White House dismisses reports on ban on Russia oil imports

251 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US senator calls for assassination of Putin

Charles Michel: Enforcing no-fly zone over Ukraine could lead to ‘third international war’

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince offers Putin mediation in Ukraine crisis resolution

White House announces sanctions on Kremlin spokesman, 19 Russian businessmen

Ukraine nuclear power plant fire extinguished

Newspaper: PM chatting online with some foreign companies, inviting them to Armenia

Biden, Zelenskyy discuss fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant catches fire, Zelenskyy says Russia troops shelling plant

The Week: Presidential speeches are getting dumber

5 ancient wells discovered in Egypt

NASA's first manned mission as part of Artemis program to land on moon will take place no earlier than 2026

Google makes new deal with French newspapers on licensing rights

Iran threatens US with consequences if nuclear deal fails

France cancels vaccine passports

Sudan allows Russia to open military base

White House asks Congress for another $10bn in aid to Ukraine

Ukraine plans third round of talks with Russia

Kosovo parliament approves resolution calling on government to start talks on NATO membership

Medinskiy: Russia and Ukraine managed to reach understanding on some issues

Moldova to apply for EU membership

Putin says Russians and Ukrainians are one people

Putin: Special military operation is proceeding strictly according to schedule

Zelenskyy appeals to NATO again

Ambassador says UAE-US relations are under 'stress test'

Putin: Hostilities in Ukraine show that Russia is at war with neo-Nazis

Zelenskyy calls for direct talks with Putin

French president invites Armenia PM to Paris

ASEAN FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Macron speaks of Russia's intentions to 'take over whole of Ukraine'

Turkish inflation hits record 54% in February

Turkey deputy FM: Bayraktar was sold to Ukraine by private company

Rada approves Zelenskyy's decree on general mobilisation

British satellite company OneWeb suspends all launches from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome

Chechen leader announces $500,000 reward for Ukrainian commanders heads

Israel to continue to do whatever it takes to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear capability

Media report on arrival of Ukrainian delegation in Belarus for talks

IAEA Director General to visit Iran

State Department withdraws telegram saying India and UAE are in the camp of Russia

Russian Defence Ministry: Western mercenaries in Ukraine will not be given POW status

Germany considering possibility of supplying 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Putin speaks to Macron third time since Russian special operation launch in Ukraine

Georgia PM signs application for EU membership

Putin congratulates Armenian newly-elected president

ICC advance team leaves for Ukraine to start investigation of possible war crimes

Armenia parliament to hold additional session

EU about to receive membership applications from Georgia and Moldova

Economy minister: Some problems, risks related to Russia-Ukraine conflict will become reality for Armenia

European Commissioner says EU sanctions on Russia will gradually hit Moscow's oil revenues

One dollar exceeds AMD 496 mark in Armenia

Central Bank board member candidate: Armenia inflation situation is better than in partner countries

The Times: UK won't be able to impose sanctions on Abramovich and other Russian billionaires

Egypt says US hasn't requested Suez closure to Russian ships

Macron speaks with Putin, and then with Zelenskyy

Ukraine delegation leaves for talks with Russia

Armenia economy minister: There are big risks in sugar market

Parliament acting speaker: President’s legitimacy is determined by Armenia Constitution

Armenian man is killed in Ukraine’s Kherson city

JPMorgan predicts Russia's default

Russia Defence Ministry: Humanitarian disaster looms in Kiev, Mariupol, Kharkov and Sumy

Armenia opposition MP: I do not see possibility of working with new President

UK Foreign Secretary wants all Russian banks to be cut off from SWIFT

Japan to freeze assets of 4 more Russian banks

Armenia premier to Bulgaria colleague: Relations between our countries are steadily developing

PM: We are entering field work of Armenia section of Yeraskh-Sadarak-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway

EU to take additional steps on Russia if situation in Ukraine worsens

Kremlin not considering nationalization of foreign companies’ assets in Russia

Russia stops supplying US with rocket engines

LanceR MiG-21 pilot and seven soldiers die in Romania

Legislature acting speaker: Armenia new President’s inauguration shall take place in 10 days

Half a million Australians to be evacuated due to flooding

2 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh

Lavrov says West is hatching plans for nuclear war

Benny Gantz says war in Ukraine reminds Israel that it too can face complex threats

Armenia’s Syunik has new provincial governor

Russian-Ukrainian 2nd round talks to start 3pm in Belarus