Newspaper: PM chatting online with some foreign companies, inviting them to Armenia

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: A flow of moving business from abroad to Armenia has started due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.
The bulk—the Russian-Belarusian companies that are fleeing the sanctions being imposed on their countries—are the mainly IT sector companies that can work with the US and Europe from Armenia.
Companies providing legal service are now providing legal advice to these companies on how to register a company, carry out activities in Armenia.
They are interested also in the prospect of obtaining RA citizenship.
They try to encourage this process at the state level, too. There are announcements on the website of the Ministry of Economy that "call" the companies abroad, and the office of the diaspora commissioner and the Ministry of Economy are also engaged in this.
They even said that the Prime Minister was chatting [online] with some foreign companies, inviting them to Armenia.
In case of correct conduct, Armenia can even benefit from this situation.