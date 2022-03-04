News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 04
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Show news feed
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant catches fire, Zelenskyy says Russia troops shelling plant
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant catches fire, Zelenskyy says Russia troops shelling plant
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics


A fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant of Ukraine, and the latter’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claims that Russian troops are shelling the plant. He stated this in a video message posted on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Europe must wake up now. Europe's largest nuclear power plant is burning. Right now Russian tanks are shelling the atomic units. They are tanks equipped with thermal imager; that is, they know where they are firing. They have prepared for that," Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine has 15 nuclear units. If there is an explosion, it will be the end of everyone, the end of Europe. This is the evacuation of Europe. Only immediate European action can stop Russian troops. Do not let Europe die in a nuclear power plant disaster," the Ukrainian president added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Russia plane not detained
But its flight permit was temporarily suspended…
 US senator calls for assassination of Putin
In a televised interview, Lindsey Graham called for "somebody in Russia" to assassinate the country’s president after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine…
 Charles Michel: Enforcing no-fly zone over Ukraine could lead to ‘third international war’
“The EU is not at war with Russia,” the European Council President said…
 Saudi Arabia Crown Prince offers Putin mediation in Ukraine crisis resolution
Mohammed bin Salman had a phone call Thursday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin...
 White House announces sanctions on Kremlin spokesman, 19 Russian businessmen
The US will also impose visa restrictions on 19 Russian oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates...
 Ukraine nuclear power plant fire extinguished
"There are no dead or injured," the country’s emergency services added in a statement…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos