Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant catches fire, Zelenskyy says Russia troops shelling plant

A fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant of Ukraine, and the latter’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claims that Russian troops are shelling the plant. He stated this in a video message posted on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
"Europe must wake up now. Europe's largest nuclear power plant is burning. Right now Russian tanks are shelling the atomic units. They are tanks equipped with thermal imager; that is, they know where they are firing. They have prepared for that," Zelenskyy said.
"Ukraine has 15 nuclear units. If there is an explosion, it will be the end of everyone, the end of Europe. This is the evacuation of Europe. Only immediate European action can stop Russian troops. Do not let Europe die in a nuclear power plant disaster," the Ukrainian president added, in particular.