Biden, Zelenskyy discuss fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

US President Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the White House press service noted in a statement it released Thursday evening.
“President Biden joined President Zelenskyy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.
President Biden also spoke this evening with Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the U.S. Department of Energy and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Jill Hruby to receive an update on the situation at the plant. The President will continue to be briefed regularly,” the statement added.