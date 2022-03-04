White House dismisses reports on ban on Russia oil imports

The White House has dismissed reports on a ban on Russian oil imports, warning that this could raise the already high gas prices for Americans—after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said she did not want gas prices to rise, but she definitely supports a ban on Russian oil.

“Well, our objective and the President’s objective has been to maximize impact on President Putin and Russia, while minimizing impact to us and our allies and partners,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in Thursday’s press briefing. “And I know you’ve heard me say this a few times before, but we don’t have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy. And that would raise prices at the gas pump for the American people, around the world, because it would reduce the supply available. And that is certainly a big factor for the President in this—at this moment.”

“It could also—it also has the potential to pad the pockets of President Putin, which is exactly what we are not trying to do,” Psaki added.

The White House Press spokesperson downplayed US dependence on Russian energy, saying the latter accounted for only 10 percent of US oil imports.

“We have been taking steps to degrade Russia’s status as a leading energy supplier over time,” Jen Psaki added.