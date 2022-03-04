News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 04
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Show news feed
US senator calls for assassination of Putin
US senator calls for assassination of Putin
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

In a televised interview Thursday evening, senior US Senator Lindsey Graham called for "somebody in Russia" to assassinate President Vladimir Putin after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, AFP reported.

"How does this end? Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate... and take this guy out," the senator told Fox News.

He repeated the call later in a series of tweets, saying "the only people who can fix this are the Russian people."

"Is there a Brutus in Russia?" asked the senator, referring to one of Roman ruler Julius Caesar's assassins.

The former US presidential candidate also wondered if "a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg" existed in the Russian military, alluding to the German officer whose bomb failed to kill Adolf Hitler in 1944.

"You would be doing your country—and the world—a great service," he added.

Lindsey Graham had earlier in the day introduced a resolution condemning the Russian president and his military commanders for committing "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Russia plane not detained
But its flight permit was temporarily suspended…
 Charles Michel: Enforcing no-fly zone over Ukraine could lead to ‘third international war’
“The EU is not at war with Russia,” the European Council President said…
 Saudi Arabia Crown Prince offers Putin mediation in Ukraine crisis resolution
Mohammed bin Salman had a phone call Thursday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin...
 White House announces sanctions on Kremlin spokesman, 19 Russian businessmen
The US will also impose visa restrictions on 19 Russian oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates...
 Ukraine nuclear power plant fire extinguished
"There are no dead or injured," the country’s emergency services added in a statement…
 Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant catches fire, Zelenskyy says Russia troops shelling plant
"Europe must wake up now. Europe's largest nuclear power plant is burning,” the Ukrainian president said in a video message...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos