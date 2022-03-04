251 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning 251 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 421,008 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 11 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 8,516 cases.
One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,624 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 836, the total respective number so far is 404,993, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,875—a drop by 597 from the previous day.
And 3,847 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,909,913 such tests have been performed to date.