Putin bans foreign investors from organizing regular transfers on public-private, city-private partnership basis

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law banning foreign investors from carrying out regular transfers, writes Moskovskii Komsomolets.
The aforesaid law was posted on the official portal of Russian legal information. It states that under the concession agreement, foreign investors, as well as Russian legal entities whose decisions may be directly or indirectly influenced by foreign individuals, cannot be considered concessionaires (operators).
Foreign legal entities, state agencies, and other investors have been included in this ban.
But an exception was made for the Eurasian Economic Union member countries—including Armenia.
Also, Vladimir Putin signed a bill that would make it easier for foreign companies to open a bank account in Russia.