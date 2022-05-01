Resistance Movement coordinator: Armenian people told whole world that they are masters of their destiny, future

Over the passing week, the Armenian people have proved that they have stood up and reject the political line of the authorities of the day. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—stated this at the opposition’s huge rally Sunday at France Square in downtown Yerevan.
"The [incumbent] authorities have no mandate to lead the country to new concessions. Record number two: the Armenian people took to the streets together and told the whole world that they are the masters of their destiny and future, the Armenian people decide that they are the masters of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], they are the masters of Armenia, proved that the fate of the Armenian people does not depend on [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev and [Armenian PM] Nikol [Pashinyan],” he added
Saghatelyan noted that May 1 is a historic day for Armenians: the beginning of unity and final victory.
"In a very short period of time, we shall subject that capitulator to capitulation; this is the task before us," he said, referring to PM Pashinyan.
And at the suggestion of Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the participants of the rally observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the 44-day Artsakh war in the fall of 2020.
The members of the Resistance Movement had started marches to Yerevan from four provinces. And Artur Vanetsyan—the leader of the "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly and chairman of the opposition Homeland Party—, his supporters, as well as several other opposition political forces have joined them at France Square.