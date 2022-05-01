Armenia opposition MP: How did US, France, Russia talk about Karabakh status after war?

Nikol speaks about the need to lower the bar in the Artsakh issue. But how was it that after the war the United States, France, and Russia were talking about the status of Karabakh? Hayk Mamijanyan, the secretary of the opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, stated this during the opposition’s large rally Sunday at France Square in downtown Yerevan—and referring to PM Nikol Pashinyan’s recent statement.
"It means that either our country is in a worse situation than after the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [in the fall of 2020], or you, Nikol, want to lower the bar [on the status of Artsakh]. In both cases the answer is the same: Nikol, you have to leave [power]! I call on citizens to join the rally. You shape the future of the country. Traitors have no place in that future," Mamijanyan added, in particular.