Europe asks Russia natural gas giant to increase supplies

The number of Russian natural gas requests from European importers, which were waiting for the reduction of contract prices, has sharply increased at Gazprom, the Russia natural gas giant.
Many of these contracts are related to the market index, the ratio of which was at a record level in April—about $1,400 per 1,000 cubic meters—whereas in May it fell to $1,100, writes Interfax.
In April, just as in January, buyers had minimized their natural gas contracts with foreign suppliers. The change in contract price ratios has led to an increase in import bids.
Gazprom transits Russian natural gas through Ukraine in accordance with the set schedule and the applications of European consumers; that is, 97.2 million cubic meters as of Sunday, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov told reporters.