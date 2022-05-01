Police dispatching additional forces to Yerevan’s France Square

The police continue to dispatch additional forces to downtown Yerevan’s France Square where the rally called by the opposition Resistance Movement got underway a few hours ago.
The opposition had earlier announced that they would spend the night at France Square today, and as of tomorrow they would start acts civil disobedience.
"Tomorrow as of 8:30[am] we will start the process of depriving them [i.e., the incumbent Armenian authorities] of power," Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had stated during the abovementioned rally.
