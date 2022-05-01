Ex-defense minister: Prior to 44-day war it was possible to negotiate in such way that Armenia will not be at war

The Armenian opposition rally convened by the Resistance Movement resumed at France Square in downtown Yerevan.
The opposition has already set up tents at the square to spend the night there.
Seyran Ohanyan, leader of the opposition "Armenia" Faction in the National Assembly and former defense minister of Armenia, stated that there should be a struggle in every community, and the basis of this struggle is unity.
"We are fighting for the future of Armenia, Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], for our sovereignty, freedom, and independence. Our whole history has shown that there has never been a period when we did not fight for our independence, freedom," Ohanyan added, in particular.
According to Ohanyan, the incumbent authorities say that Armenia’s neighbors are strong, and therefore Armenians need to comply with them to resist them.
"No, this is not so (…). We must continue the struggle until the end. Prior to the 44-day [Artsakh] war [in the fall of 2020], it was possible to negotiate in such a way that the country will not be engaged in the war. But they [i.e., the current Armenian authorities] intentionally or ignorantly played with the fate of the homeland. Was it possible to see to it that we do not lose the war? (…) it was possible. It was also possible to achieve victory; but they [i.e., the current Armenian authorities] did not give a damn," said Seyran Ohanyan.