Opposition continues to keep France Square in downtown Yerevan closed

The people who have stayed at France Square—in downtown Yerevan—to spend the night there have lighted a bonfire and are singing Armenian patriotic songs.
Also, the opposition members have pitched tents at the square and announced the start of a new phase of their fight against the incumbent Armenian authorities.
Acts of civil disobedience will start early Monday morning. In addition, the opposition members have called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes starting from tomorrow.
Earlier, the opposition marches from four symbolic places of Armenia had reached France Square where a big rally took place later.