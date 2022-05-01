3rd President Serzh Sargsyan is at Yerevan’s France Square

Third President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia visited France Square in downtown Yerevan.
Citizens at the square greeted him with applause.
The opposition members have pitched tents at France Square and announced the start of a new phase of their fight against the incumbent Armenian authorities. Accordingly, acts of civil disobedience will start early Monday morning.
As reported earlier, second President Robert Kocharyan took part in the opposition’s march to Yerevan and Sunday’s huge rally at France Square.