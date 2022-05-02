Resistance Movement coordinator says 14 streets currently blocked by citizens in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – At the moment, 14 streets are closed off by our citizens. With 5-10 people, you also go out on the street, paralyze the traffic. This was announced by Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—, who spent the night at France Square, in downtown Yerevan, with many other citizens.
"Today we will stop the traffic in various parts of the capital [Yerevan]. I call on our compatriots to take to the streets so we can remove these authorities, straighten our backs," said Saghatelyan, who called on everyone to express their respective protest in their own way.
Peaceful disobedience actions by the opposition have started in Armenia’s capital Yerevan early Monday morning. Accordingly, a number of streets have been blocked.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents Sunday at France Square and stayed there overnight. And Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.