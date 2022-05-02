One person falls ill during opposition’s peaceful disobedience action in downtown Yerevan

Early Monday morning, as the opposition had announced, peaceful disobedience actions have started in Yerevan. Many streets have been blocked.
Many protesters have already been apprehended by the police.
As soon as a downtown Yerevan intersection was closed off by the demonstrators, the police tried to remove them, and several citizens were apprehended. A protester felt ill while being apprehended. Those present called an ambulance, which took this person to the hospital. Also, the police took the loudspeaker of a demonstrator.
Earlier, NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents Sunday at France Square in downtown Yerevan and stayed there overnight. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.