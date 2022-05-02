News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Show news feed
One person falls ill during opposition’s peaceful disobedience action in downtown Yerevan
One person falls ill during opposition’s peaceful disobedience action in downtown Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Early Monday morning, as the opposition had announced, peaceful disobedience actions have started in Yerevan. Many streets have been blocked.

Many protesters have already been apprehended by the police.

As soon as a downtown Yerevan intersection was closed off by the demonstrators, the police tried to remove them, and several citizens were apprehended. A protester felt ill while being apprehended. Those present called an ambulance, which took this person to the hospital. Also, the police took the loudspeaker of a demonstrator.

Peaceful disobedience actions by the opposition have started in Armenia’s capital Yerevan early Monday morning. Accordingly, a number of streets have been blocked.

Earlier, NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents Sunday at France Square in downtown Yerevan and stayed there overnight. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Civil disobedience actions are carried out in some Armenia cities
In addition, the Yerevan-Sevan and Yerevan-Ararat motorways, as well as the M6 highway in Alaverdi are closed off…
 Demonstrators demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation block Sevan-Yerevan motorway
The police have dispatched a lot of forces there…
 Police: 117 demonstrators apprehended in Yerevan
For not carrying out the lawful requests of the police officers…
 Police special forces apprehend Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan’s son
Levon Kocharyan was taking part in the march of civil disobedience…
 Police: 70 people apprehended from Yerevan streets
For failing to comply with the lawful requests by police officers…
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party MPs are worried
And the cautious ones have smelled a change of power and decided to go underground for the time being…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos