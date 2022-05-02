Armenia FM to head for US, will meet with Blinken

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the United States, from Monday to Friday, to participate in the session of the US-Armenia Strategic Dialogue.
In Washington, Mirzoyan will also meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, USAID Director Samantha Power, US President’s Special Assistant Amanda Sloat, and several other colleagues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Meetings will also take place with high-ranking representatives of the US Congress.
Within the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Armenia will deliver remarks at the Atlantic Council think tank.