Armenia ex-ruling party official: I assess these actions of disobedience very positively

I assess these actions of disobedience very positively. Eduard Sharmazanov, National Assembly ex-deputy speaker as well as vice-chairman and spokesperson of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, told this to reporters during Monday’s march of protest in Yerevan.

"I want to inform our people once again that we are causing them inconvenience by closing the roads, but it's not because of a good life. We are doing this so that our society realizes that the homeland is on the verge of collapse, is in danger," Sharmazanov added.

And when asked what the opposition should do to achieve PM Nikol Pashinyan's removal from power, he responded: "We are doing what needs to be done. The society should react more actively. Yesterday there were quite a large number of people [at the opposition rally]; according to various estimates, 45-50 thousand. The matter is that the participants of the demonstrations, marches acknowledge that this is not a ‘one-time’ movement to sit for an hour and go about their business. This is a constant work. The struggle for the homeland does not happen with power outages. We see day by day that society is waking up; but it needs to wake up faster."

Peaceful disobedience actions by the opposition have started in Armenia’s capital Yerevan early Monday morning. Accordingly, a number of streets have been blocked.

The opposition forces had set up tents Sunday at France Square in downtown Yerevan and stayed there overnight. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.