Armenia parliament opposition faction leader: More than 200 people apprehended
Armenia parliament opposition faction leader: More than 200 people apprehended
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Citizens who joined our struggle held actions of disobedience in the morning; they closed off the streets. Artur Vanetsyan, the leader of the "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly and chairman of the opposition Homeland party of Armenia, stated this during Monday’s live broadcast from France Square in downtown Yerevan.

He hailed his compatriots, and said that they had spent the whole night at France Square.

"Sadly, the police used disproportionate force. Two or three people sustained bodily injury. More than 200 people were apprehended; the whereabouts of some of them are not known yet. However, this does not affect our mood in any way, as it is a fight for our country, our future and our people," Vanetsyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
