Resistance Movement coordinator says they will assemble at France Square in downtown Yerevan at 6pm
Resistance Movement coordinator says they will assemble at France Square in downtown Yerevan at 6pm
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

According to preliminary data, more than 200 people were apprehended by the police from the places of protest actions in the capital Yerevan. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—told reporters about this Monday.

According to him, there are many cases of police brutality during these protest actions—including against opposition MPs.

"But this struggle is unstoppable. Everything is going according to our plan, people have stood up, our compatriots know what they are fighting for," said the opposition figure.

He noted that many university student groups have joined their protest actions.

Saghatelyan said that these actions will continue during the day, and at 6pm they will assemble at French Square in downtown Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
