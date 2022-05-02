Georgia abolishes requirement to wear masks in closed spaces

By decision of the Coordinating Council for Fighting Coronavirus Infection under the Government of Georgia, from Monday, May 2, mandatory wearing of medical masks in closed spaces, except medical institutions and travel by public transport is abolished, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a government meeting.
"The epidemiological situation with coronavirus infection in our country has stabilized. Only 51 cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in the past 24 hours. All of this gives us an opportunity to loosen regulations," he said.
Earlier in Georgia, almost all restrictions imposed due to the spread of coronavirus were lifted.
According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 1,655,221 people were infected in Georgia and 16,811 patients died from COVID-19 during that period.