Yerevan Police apprehend opposition MP

The police have apprehended Ashot Simonyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction of the National Assembly, in Yerevan.
Prior to that, the police had attempted to apprehend opposition lawmakers Tigran Abrahamyan and Aram Vardevanyan during the ongoing disobedience actions in various streets of the Armenian capital, but, ultimately, they were not apprehended.
Peaceful disobedience actions by the opposition have started in Armenia’s capital Yerevan early Monday morning. Accordingly, a number of streets have been blocked.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents Sunday at France Square in downtown Yerevan and stayed there overnight. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.
To note, it is raining in Yerevan since the morning, and all these peaceful actions of civil disobedience are being held under the rain.