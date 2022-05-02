Incident involving disobedience march participants occurs at Armenian State Pedagogical University

The participants of the civil disobedience march of the opposition reached the Armenian State Pedagogical University Monday, entered the building, and started chanting, "Student, unite!" "Boycotting of class," "Armenia without [PM] Nikol [Pashinyan]."
When they entered the university, the police immediately followed them inside and took "active action." They used force to knock a young man to the ground and wanted to apprehend him. But demonstrator who knew this young man was shouting that he was a participant in the recent war and had sustained a head injury.
The police were looking for a handcuff to put on this young man's hands.
Also, the demonstrators noticed that some of those wearing police uniforms did not have respective badges.
Subsequently, the police took everyone out of the university building and formed a human chain to prevent anyone from entering the building.
Peaceful disobedience actions by the opposition have started in Armenia’s capital Yerevan early Monday morning. Accordingly, a number of streets have been blocked.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents Sunday at France Square in downtown Yerevan and stayed there overnight. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.
To note, it is raining in Yerevan since the morning, and all these peaceful actions of civil disobedience are being held under the rain.