Azerbaijan president receives Brice Roquefeuil
Azerbaijan president receives Brice Roquefeuil
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan received Brice Roquefeuil, Ambassador of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France for the Eastern Partnership, APA reported. 

To note, Roquefeuil is actually the French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, but Azerbaijan persistently ignores that position—apparently, deliberately.

According to APA, Brice Roquefeuil said that France as the chair of the European Union fully supports the peace agenda in the South Caucasus, as well as the European Union’s initiatives in various areas of relations with Azerbaijan.

“During the conversation, they hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan-European Union relations, and recalled the Azerbaijani President's participation in the Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union in Brussels last December.

“The sides discussed issues related to the post-conflict period, normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, conduct of negotiations on the preparation of a peace agreement and delimitation of borders. Stressing that the Armenian side accepted the five principles put forward by Azerbaijan, the head of state noted that the Azerbaijani delegation was ready to start negotiations on a peace agreement.

“During the conversation, they touched on Azerbaijan-France relations. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels last December and this February in a video format. The head of state also recalled that he sent a congratulatory letter to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of the French Republic,” APA added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
