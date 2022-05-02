News
One dollar drops below AMD 450, euro also falls in Armenia
One dollar drops below AMD 450, euro also falls in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 449.65/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 3.61 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 473.26 (down by AMD 5.65), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 565.17 (down by AMD 4.62), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.34 (down by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 376.67, AMD 29,324.45 and AMD 16,414.1, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
