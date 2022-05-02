News
Georgia PM receives Justice Minister of Armenia
Georgia PM receives Justice Minister of Armenia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili received Armenian Justice Minister Karen Andreasyan.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Justice, the Prime Minister of Georgia conveyed his warm greetings to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, highlighting the importance of strong partnership relations.

The memorandum on cooperation signed between the Ministers of Justice of Armenia and Georgia in January of this year was highlighted during the meeting. The Prime Minister of Georgia stressed the importance of the agreement reached by the Ministers of Justice of the two countries on strengthening cooperation in the spheres of justice, human rights and provision of public services. Minister Andreasyan presented the Prime Minister of Georgia an agreement on cooperation and exchange of experience in the spheres of compulsory enforcement service, arbitration and probation center, as well as other issues related to the justice sphere.

They also discussed the importance of joint efforts for preserving peace and stability in the region and overcoming the existing challenges. During the meeting, the initiative of Georgian Prime Minister on "peaceful neighborhood in the South Caucasus" was also discussed. In this context, the readiness of the Georgian side to contribute to peace consolidation in the region was confirmed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
