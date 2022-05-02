Cavusoglu claims there is agreement to clarify Armenia-Turkey border

The Turkish foreign minister spoke about the upcoming meeting between the Armenian and Turkish special representatives.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said that during this meeting these representatives will talk about the next steps to be taken towards normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey, Hurriyet reports.

Also, Cavusoglu claimed that there is an agreement with the Armenians on the clarification of the Armenia-Turkey border.

He recalled that in the respective case of Azerbaijan, for example, an agreement was reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan to set up a joint commission in this regard.