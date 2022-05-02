News
Poland wants the EU to set a clear date for stopping Russian oil imports
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Poland wants the European Union to set a clear date for ending Russian oil imports, Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Monday, adding that she hoped the embargo could take effect before the end of the year, Reuters reported.

"As Poland, we are ready to support Germany's ambitions of de-russification with our refinery in Gdansk," minister Anna Moskwa said. "I hope that will be the last voice that will ... block these sanctions on oil."

According to her, Poland is ready to help Germany abandon Russian oil.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
