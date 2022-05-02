News
Tuesday
May 03
News
Tuesday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
Eurozone economic sentiment falls much more than expected in April
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Economic sentiment in the eurozone fell much more than expected in April as the second month of the war in Ukraine and the resulting commodity price spikes dented confidence in all sectors.

The European Commission's monthly economic sentiment indicator fell to 105.0 last month from a downwardly revised 106.7 in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had, on average, expected a reading of 108.0, up from the originally reported reading of 108.5 in March.

Industry was among the hardest hit sectors, with sentiment slipping to 7.9 from 9.0 in March and retail confidence falling to -4.3 from -2.4. Consumers became more pessimistic: -22.0 from -21.6. Services, which make up the bulk of the eurozone economy, fell to 13.5 from 13.6.

Producer sales price expectations rose to an all-time high of 60.8 from 57.2 in March, but among consumers, 12-month inflation expectations fell sharply to 50.0 from an all-time high of 62.9 hit in March.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
