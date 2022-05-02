NEWS.am digest: Turkey says they have agreements with Armenia on border clarification

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of top news as of 02.05.22:

The Turkish foreign minister spoke about the upcoming meeting between the Armenian and Turkish special representatives.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said that during this meeting these representatives will talk about the next steps to be taken towards normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey, Hurriyet reports.

Also, Cavusoglu claimed that there is an agreement with the Armenians on the clarification of the Armenia-Turkey border.

He recalled that in the respective case of Azerbaijan, for example, an agreement was reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan to set up a joint commission in this regard.

Meanwhile, in response to a media inquiry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia informs that there is no discussion or agreement on re-demarcating the country’s border with Turkey.

MFA spokesman Vahan Hunanyan wrote on Facebook that such a matter is not on the agenda.

The actions of peaceful disobedience by the opposition started in Yerevan early in the morning.

A number of streets have been closed off in the Armenian capital.

The opposition forces had set up tents Sunday at France Square in downtown Yerevan and stayed there overnight. Many citizens joined them.

They announce that they will not go home from the aforesaid Square until they reach their final goal: the resigning of the incumbent Armenian authorities.

As of 2pm Monday, 244 citizens carrying out disobedience actions in Yerevan have been brought to police stations for failing to comply with the lawful requests by police officers.

Azerbaijani media report on the closure of the country’s airspace for Russian military aircraft, according to Avia.pro.

The Azerbaijani edition of The Azeri Times reported that, following Turkey, neighboring Azerbaijan closed its airspace for Russian military aircraft. According to The Azeri Times, this is due to intentions to disrupt the transportation of military cargo between Russia and Armenia.

Despite the appearance of such data, there are no official statements from the Azerbaijani and Russian representatives so far. This does not exclude the possibility that the information is provocative.

World-Famous Artists 50 Cent, Zaz, and Led Zeppelin Symphonic are set to perform in Armenia in the summer of 2022 as part of the HAYA Festival.

French pop singer Zaz will perform a solo concert on June 25, American rapper 50 Cent on July 1, and the Legendary British band Led Zeppelin Symphonic on July 9.

All three concerts will take place at the Hrazdan Stadium of Yerevan.

The HAYA Festival will continue in September and October, presenting the world-famous pop musicians in Armenia; the names of artists will be announced soon.

Concerts are also in picturesque strips of land outside of Yerevan, where the visitors can stay overnight in camps and enjoy the “festival city” of HAYA.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow’s upcoming Victory Day celebrations on May 9 will have no bearing on the pace of its operations in Ukraine.

Lavrov insisted on Sunday that Moscow would not rush to wrap up its so-called “special military operation” in time for the anniversary, which celebrates Nazi Germany’s surrender to allied forces – including the then Soviet Union – in 1945.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has met Poland’s President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, two days after becoming the highest-ranking US official to visit Ukraine.

In a statement following the meeting in the Polish capital on Monday, Pelosi called Duda “a valued partner in supporting the people of Ukraine in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal and unprovoked war”.

Hollywood actor and UN humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram.

According to Maksym Kozytskiy, Jolie – who has been a UNHCR special envoy for refugees since 2011 – had come to speak to displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April.