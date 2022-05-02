Toivo Klaar informs about meeting of Armen Grigoryan and Hikmet Hajiyev in Brussels

Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan and aide to Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev met in Brussels.
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, tweeted about it.
"Happy to have been able to host Hikmet Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan in Brussels for the second meeting in this format," Klaar wrote.
Earlier the Azerbaijani president announced a meeting in Brussels.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry hastened to deny it.
The meeting nevertheless took place.