EU countries to continue to pay in euros or dollars for Russian gas

European Union countries will continue to pay in euros or dollars for Russian gas, French Energy and Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said, Reuters reported.
"We are all in agreement that we will continue to pay in euros and we will not allow contracts to be changed unilaterally," Pompili said in Brussels at an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers.
The European Commission is expected to finalize the next, sixth, package of EU sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, which will include a ban on the purchase of Russian oil.