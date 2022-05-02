News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Show news feed
Resistance Movement to continue large-scale civil disobedience actions on 3 May in Yerevan and regions
Resistance Movement to continue large-scale civil disobedience actions on 3 May in Yerevan and regions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Resistance Movement will continue large-scale civil disobedience actions tomorrow, this time not only in the capital city, but also in the regions.

Roads, streets and highways will be blocked. This was announced by Ishkhan Saghatelyan, deputy speaker of the parliament from the opposition "Armenia" bloc.

He invited the supporters to stay in the France Square. The rallies will start at 8:30 am, just like today.

Opposition activists and their supporters will divide into groups and block traffic in different parts of the capital.

The rest, however, will be at France Square from 08:15, from where the groups already formed will head in different directions.

He also reported that regional roads will be blocked.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos