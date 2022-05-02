News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Show news feed
Armenia FM meets with Director of USAID Samantha Power
Armenia FM meets with Director of USAID Samantha Power
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit in Washington, held a meeting with the Director of USAID Samantha Power on Monday, the press service of MFA informed NEWS.am.

“The interlocutors commended the consistent development of the Armenian-US relations based on common democratic values.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized USAID's support in the reform initiatives of the Government of Armenia in a number of spheres, particularly in the fight against corruption, judiciary and patrol police. Reference was also made to the innovative, sustainable development programs implemented by USAID in Armenia within the framework of Armenia-US cooperation aimed at promoting democratic development, economic growth, and strengthening energy security, as well as implementing reforms in the social spheres in the country.

The sides also discussed the perspectives of expanding the cooperation and implementing new joint programs.

During the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan presented to the interlocutor the humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war. In this context, the need for the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held by Azerbaijan was especially emphasized,” the statement reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ned Price: Mirzoyan-Blinken meeting will launch US-Armenia strategic dialogue
Bilateral meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan...
 Kansas National Guard leadership visiting Armenia
Major General David Weishaar is on his first visit to Yerevan since he was appointed The Adjutant General (TAG) of the State of Kansas…
 State Department: Deepening US-Armenia cooperation in nuclear energy will strengthen bilateral relations
The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation…
 Mirzoyan: Armenia appreciates US support for developing energy sector
The Armenian FM stated this in his remarks at Monday’s signing ceremony—in Washington, D.C.—for a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation between the two countries…
 Blinken underscores US commitment to help Armenia, Azerbaijan find sustainable peace, prosperity
During their meeting in Washington, D.C., the US Secretary of State and the Armenian Foreign Minister discussed the ongoing dialogue between Armenia and its neighbors…
 Armenia FM meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
During his visit, the Armenian Foreign Minister will give a speech at the Atlantic Council think tank...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos