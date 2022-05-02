News
Armenia ex-president joins discussion in France Square
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Discussions were held in the open air on France Square on Monday.

One of the speakers was political scientist Edgar Elbakyan, Turkologist Varuzhan Geghamyan and international expert Sergey Melkonyan, 168.am reported.

Unexpectedly Armenia's third President Serzh Sargsyan joined the discussion, suggesting to announce the topics for tomorrow's discussion in advance so that the young people could get prepared for the debates. According to him, it's effective to spend time when there are debates.

Then he thanked the organizers of the discussions, speakers and participants and left.

 
