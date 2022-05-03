News
State Department: Deepening US-Armenia cooperation in nuclear energy will strengthen bilateral relations
State Department: Deepening US-Armenia cooperation in nuclear energy will strengthen bilateral relations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The United States and Armenia signed a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation (NCMOU), enabling us to deepen our strategic cooperation following on the gains made in connection with the U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue. This is noted in a US Department of State media note released Monday.

“This MOU improves our cooperation on energy security and strengthens our diplomatic and economic relationship.

“The United States and Armenia maintain long-standing cooperation across the breadth of our relationship, including in the fields of security, energy, commerce, and nonproliferation.  Deepening our cooperation in civil nuclear energy, science, and technology will strengthen our strategic bilateral relationship, and have wide-ranging, positive impacts on how we work together.

“Nuclear Cooperation MOUs are diplomatic mechanisms that strengthen and expand strategic ties between the United States and a partner country by providing a framework for cooperation and a mutually aligned approach to nonproliferation on civil nuclear issues and for engagement between experts from government, industry, national laboratories, and academic institutions,” the media note added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed this MOU for the United States, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan signed it for Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
