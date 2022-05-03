News
Tuesday
May 03
Blinken underscores US commitment to help Armenia, Azerbaijan find sustainable peace, prosperity
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Monday with Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington, D.C. to launch the U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue. This is noted in a US Department of State readout attributable to Department spokesperson Ned Price.

“The Secretary committed to further strengthening bilateral relations in line with our shared democratic values and continuing cooperation on Armenia’s reform agenda. 

“During their meeting, the Secretary and Foreign Minister signed a Nuclear Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding, paving the way for increased cooperation on civil nuclear matters as Armenia looks to diversify its energy supply. 

“The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed Armenia’s progress in implementing democratic, rule of law, and anti-corruption reforms. 

“They also discussed the ongoing dialogue between Armenia and its neighbors. Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for the flexibility Armenia has shown and encouraged further direct talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, underscoring the U.S commitment to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find sustainable peace and prosperity, including in our capacity as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair,” the statement added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
Ned Price: Mirzoyan-Blinken meeting will launch US-Armenia strategic dialogue
Bilateral meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan...
 Kansas National Guard leadership visiting Armenia
Major General David Weishaar is on his first visit to Yerevan since he was appointed The Adjutant General (TAG) of the State of Kansas…
 State Department: Deepening US-Armenia cooperation in nuclear energy will strengthen bilateral relations
The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation…
 Mirzoyan: Armenia appreciates US support for developing energy sector
The Armenian FM stated this in his remarks at Monday’s signing ceremony—in Washington, D.C.—for a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation between the two countries…
 Armenia FM meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
During his visit, the Armenian Foreign Minister will give a speech at the Atlantic Council think tank...
 Armenia FM meets with Director of USAID Samantha Power
“The interlocutors commended the consistent development of the Armenian-US relations...
