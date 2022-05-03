News
Mirzoyan: Armenia appreciates US support for developing energy sector
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia appreciates the United States support for developing Armenia’s energy sector. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this in his remarks at Monday’s signing ceremony—in Washington, D.C.—for a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation between the two countries, the US Department of State informed in a press release.  

“Dear Secretary Blinken, it is a great pleasure for me to be here.  Thank you for your invitation and also for a very warm welcome.  This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries, and during these years we have succeeded to build very strong relations based on common and shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

“Now after the democratic Velvet Revolution of 2018, through joint efforts, we elevated the level of our collaboration, cooperation to Strategic Dialogue.  And it is very significant that I am here also in scope of the capstone session of the Strategic Dialogue.  And during this session, we focused on our democratic reforms, justice reforms, cooperation in banking sphere, looking ways of deepening cooperation in the sphere of defense, and of course prevention and fight against corruption, and many other areas.  And we appreciate United States efforts to support our reforms.

Armenia also appreciate United States support for developing Armenia’s energy sector, and I was talking about – I was speaking also about exploring new areas, and here it will be honor for me to sign with you the Memorandum of Understanding on our civil nuclear cooperation.

And I also want to note that we value our partnership aimed at peace and stability in our region, and in this regard I want to highlight the important role the United States of America play as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, which has a mandate from the international community to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. 

I also appreciate United States support through the Armenia-Turkish normalization process and United States strong stance on the recognition on the condemnation of the Armenian genocide and confirmation of this stance this year, too,” Mirzoyan stated in his remarks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
