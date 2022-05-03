Cyprus becomes first EU country with full 5G coverage

The Republic of Cyprus has become the first country in the European Union to achieve full coverage of its territory with a 5G communication network, CYTA (Cyprus Telecommunication Authority) reported.
5G technology and its benefits are now available throughout Cyprus, even in the most remote areas, said CEO Andreas Neocleous after the network of this format was brought to the last settlement not covered by it - the village of Sikopetra, located on border of the provinces of Limassol, Nicosia and Larnaca. In turn, CYTA President Michalis Ioannidis noted that this is an achievement that no other EU country has yet achieved.
For his part, the Chairman of the Cypriot State Committee for Research and Innovation and Digital Policy, Kyriacos Kokkinos, said that the immediate availability of networks and services in every corner of Cyprus contributes to increasing the digital maturity of the country and its people, as well as protecting the sustainability of its economy.
The first communication network in the specified standard - Cytamobile-Vodafone 5G, which made it possible to provide a traffic speed of 1 gigabit per second with the ability to simultaneously connect to thousands of devices - began to spread in Cyprus starting from February 1, 2021.