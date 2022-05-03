News
Borrell speaks on possible disconnection from SWIFT of new Russian banks
Borrell speaks on possible disconnection from SWIFT of new Russian banks
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced that even more Russian banks would be cut off from SWIFT. He stated this to journalists during a visit to Latin America, the Venezuelan channel VPI reports.

The politician did not specify which financial organizations will fall under the new restrictions.

After the start of Russian 'special operation to demilitarize Ukraine', the EU adopted five packages of sanctions against individuals, organizations, the financial sector and energy in Russia. The sixth one is being discussed now.

In particular, the financial sanctions affected the reserves of the Central Bank and led to the disconnection of seven Russian banks from the SWIFT system.

The Kremlin called the new sanctions an economic war, but stressed that they were ready for such a development of events.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
