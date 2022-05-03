Police apprehending participants of civil disobedience actions in Yerevan

The opposition’s protests have resumed Tuesday in Yerevan, citizens are blocking various streets in the Armenian capital, and in many cases, and the police try to remove the citizens from the roads by using brutal force.

The participants of these civil disobedience actions are chanting "Armenia without Turks," "Armenia without [PM] Nikol [Pashinyan]," and "Traitor, leave!"

On Komitas Avenue, the police special forces gave five minutes to the protesters to clear the avenue. Levon Kocharyan, the son of second President Robert Kocharyan, was also there. Five minutes later, the police started clearing the road by force and pushing, and the road was cleared.

But the actions of civil disobedience continue in other places. The police used force to apprehend the citizens on Marshal Baghramyan Avenue.

On Monday, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had announced that on Tuesday they will block provincial roads as well.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents on May 1 at France Square in downtown Yerevan after their rally and stayed there overnight. Ishkhan Saghatelyan had announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.

To note, the police have used a particular brutal force to control these acts of protests. As of 2pm Monday, about 250 people were taken to police stations. And there were attempts to apprehend several opposition MPs, too.