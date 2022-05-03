News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Show news feed
Police apprehending participants of civil disobedience actions in Yerevan
Police apprehending participants of civil disobedience actions in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The opposition’s protests have resumed Tuesday in Yerevan, citizens are blocking various streets in the Armenian capital, and in many cases, and the police try to remove the citizens from the roads by using brutal force.

The participants of these civil disobedience actions are chanting "Armenia without Turks," "Armenia without [PM] Nikol [Pashinyan]," and "Traitor, leave!"

On Komitas Avenue, the police special forces gave five minutes to the protesters to clear the avenue. Levon Kocharyan, the son of second President Robert Kocharyan, was also there. Five minutes later, the police started clearing the road by force and pushing, and the road was cleared.

But the actions of civil disobedience continue in other places. The police used force to apprehend the citizens on Marshal Baghramyan Avenue.

On Monday, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had announced that on Tuesday they will block provincial roads as well.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents on May 1 at France Square in downtown Yerevan after their rally and stayed there overnight. Ishkhan Saghatelyan had announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.

To note, the police have used a particular brutal force to control these acts of protests. As of 2pm Monday, about 250 people were taken to police stations. And there were attempts to apprehend several opposition MPs, too.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Civil disobedience actions are carried out in some Armenia cities
In addition, the Yerevan-Sevan and Yerevan-Ararat motorways, as well as the M6 highway in Alaverdi are closed off…
 Demonstrators demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation block Sevan-Yerevan motorway
The police have dispatched a lot of forces there…
 Police: 117 demonstrators apprehended in Yerevan
For not carrying out the lawful requests of the police officers…
 Police special forces apprehend Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan’s son
Levon Kocharyan was taking part in the march of civil disobedience…
 Police: 70 people apprehended from Yerevan streets
For failing to comply with the lawful requests by police officers…
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party MPs are worried
And the cautious ones have smelled a change of power and decided to go underground for the time being…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos