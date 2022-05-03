South Korea and US plan to start air force exercises on May 9

The air forces of South Korea and the United States plan to begin regular joint exercises on May 9, Yonhap reported, citing a source.
The scale this year will be in line with previous exercises, the stationed in South Korea US Seventh Air Force will be involved, the source said.
It is not specified which equipment will take part in these two-week maneuvers. In addition, the South Korean and US navies will begin anti-submarine warfare exercises in the Sea of Japan on Tuesday.
May 10 will be the inauguration of President-elect Yoon Seok-yeol, who advocates strengthening the alliance between the United States and South Korea. Conducting maneuvers by the United States and South Korea will once again emphasize their defense against the backdrop of the development of the North Korean missile program, Yonhap added.